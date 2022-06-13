Peter Obi’s running mate will come from North, says Abure.

. Stakeholders warn Ekwunife to shun talking ill of Obi

By Pamela Eboh, Awka

The National Chairman of the Labour party, Julius Abure on Monday disclosed that the party’s presidential running mate will be selected from the Northern region.

Abure said that the party’s flagbearer has the constitutional right to nominate his Vice President candidate and the nomination will follow the principles of Federal Character for the sake of equity.

“While I want to say that it may be too premature for me to speak, and the constitution also gives the Presidential candidate the right to nominate his Vice Presidential Candidate, I feel it would be more proper for the presidential candidate to answer.

“However, I want to assure you that as a party that is reasonable; as a party that believes in equity and justice; as a party that believes in social justice and equal opportunity for all, a vice-presidential candidate that is widely accepted, with powerful credentials, is most likely going to come from the Northern region, there is no doubt about that.”

However, Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Anambra State have cautioned the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial zone, Uche Ekwunife to shun talking ill about former governor Peter Obi and the labour Party, LP in her campaigns to avoid a backlash,

Ekwnife had in a meeting where she hosted party stakeholders in Awka on Monday said that Obi and Labour Party will not be victorious in the 2023 general elections, describing PDP as a formidable party.

She said the PDP remained a party to beat in the next general elections, saying that her antecedents and track record placed her above the candidates of other political parties.

She reiterated her resolve to bring further development to the Senatorial District.

Ekwunife maintained that the forth coming election would afford her the opportunity to consolidate on her achievements in the Senate.

In his speech, the former state Chairman of the party, Hon Ndubuisi Nwobu called on party members to remain steadfast and work assiduously for the overall victory of the candidates of the party in the next election.

Speaking at the event, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Charles Odedo eulogized Senator Ekwunife for her giant strides in governance.

While saying that the Senator has been a performer from their days in the House of reps. Odedo narrated how Ekwunife defended the interest of the entire members of House of Representatives while serving as their caucus leader.

In their separate remarks, a member of the PDP Board of trustees, High Chief Maxwell Akudo and former Chairman of Njikoka LGA, Chief Cosmas Agagbo described Ekwunife as a representative who puts the interest of the people first. They enjoined the people of the Senatorial District to stick with Ekwunife.

The PDP Candidate for Awka North and South federal constituency, Hon Emeka Igwe used the opportunity to appreciate Senator Ekwunife for ensuring that the ward delegates congress and primary elections in the Senatorial District were free and fair. He lauded her for being an empathetic leader.

In another development, Former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalo on Monday announced his resignation from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) due to unscrupulous activities in the party.

Moghalo who was also a presidential aspirant under the ADC, delivered his letter of exit to the party’s Chairman, Okey Nwosu just after losing the presidential ticket to Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu.

He said his decision to leave the party was because of clash of values and abuse of the electoral process and bribery of delegates. Moghalo also explained how he rose against pessure to join the major parties and highlighted his achievements and contributions to the party.

The letter reads, “I am writing to hand in my resignation from my membership of the African Democratic Congress, effective immediately. I have resigned because the process and conduct of the party’s presidential primary on June 8, 2022 at Abeokuta revealed a fundamental clash of values between me and your leadership of the party,

“Despite the circular you issued a few days to the primary committing the party to providing transportation and accommodation for delegates to and in Abeokuta, and which as we agreed would provide a level playing for all the presidential aspirants, the party under your leadership failed to do so.

“Some aspirants, including myself, made donations to the ADC party account as requested by the party for this purpose. This failure, which appeared intentional, created room for massive abuses of the electoral process including delegate capture and financial inducement of delegates.

“This is only one of numerous inconsistencies and the absence of transparency and predictability in the management of the party that I had progressively complained about.

He went on to discuss how he rose against pessure to join the major parties and highlighted his achievements and contributions to the party.

“As you are well aware, I have consistently resisted pressures to join the APC or the PDP precisely to avoid “cash-and-carry” politics. For me to remain a member of the ADC therefore, after what thousands of party members participated in at Abeokuta, would be to endorse political corruption of a most obscene order.

“I joined the ADC in October 2021 with the best of intentions. Since then, I have put my entire team to work on growing and improving the party, including raising the party’s visibility on all media platforms, recruiting more than 10,000 new members to the party, and providing new offices for various state chapters of the party at my expense.

“It is deeply regrettable that other inducements appear to have played more important roles in determining the outcome of the primary than loyalty to the party.”