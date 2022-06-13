Democracy Day Parade: three  military officers faint at Eagle Square

Three military officers who were participating in the Democracy Day Parade, on Monday, slumped at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Having stood for hours on one spot under the scorching sun, they were believed to have succumbed to exhaustion.

Report from the scene indicated a bit of confusion as some security and medical personnel rushed to the parade ground with stretchers and whisked the collapsed colleagues to the medical shed on the left side of the State Box where President, Muhammadu Buhari was seated.

However, no casualties were recorded as they were successfully treated and soon regained consciousness.

The ceremony featured performances by the Army, Navy, Air Force and the Police.

The Nigerian Army Female Corps also performed a combat display followed by traditional dance performance from various ethnic groups.

The President, who was the Special Guest of Honour, inspected the guards, and was followed by a military/police march past in slow and quick time.

To round up the ceremony, there was a combined silent drill display by the Armed Forces and Police, and a playlet performance before the advancing of the parade in review order.

In attendance were former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, Service Chiefs, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Youth Corps Members and former Cabinet Member under President Yar’Adua, Babagana Kingibe.

Notably, Kingibe who was the running mate of the winner of the 1993 presidential election, M.K.O. Abiola, was introduced as former Vice President and invited to join in a group photograph with President Buhari, Jonathan, Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; the Chief Justice of the Federation, Ibrahim Tanko, and the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu.