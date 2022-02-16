Persistent high level of insecurity in Imo State worries PCRC

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The persistent state of insecurity in Imo state is currently a big source of worry to the state chapter of the police community relations committee, PCRC

According to the chairman, Cheif Val Amafili who addressed journalists in Owerri the state capital, Tuesday, the number of innocent persons who are killed every day, gives the committee great concern

He said ” the PCRC, Imo state is so disturbed by about this ugly security situation in the state and the country in general as so many innocent people particularly young people were being killed”

Ogbuehi, Val Amafili, said, ” we in the committee are concerned and worried about the the security situation in the state”

He further said, ” as a way of seeking solution to this problem, the committee has been holding series of meetings”

The PCRC chairman noted that the security situation in the state got so bad that security Agency’s formations and other property as well as individual persons property were destroyed as a result of insecurity

Cheif Amafili noted with dismay, that in most part of the state Innocent citizens were made to flee their homes for fear of being killed by unknown gunmen

He however used the occasion to appeal to the committee members not to lose hope and being dampened in spirit but carry out their assignment with courage

In an answer to a question, the chairman said that the committee was worried that the police station at Orji in Owerri North local Government Area and Nwaorieubi the headquarters of Mbaitoli local Government Area of the state were touched at the pick of the security crisis in the state

He pointed out that” for the situation to be under control, there must be a synergy between the committee, Government and security Agencies in the state

According to him, already the committee has initiated such approach through several letters to the Government and police calling for a security summit where the burning issues would be discussed and lasting solutions found

He regretted that up till this moment, no response has been given to the letters particularly by the state Government

The chairman however believed that for proper security to be maintained in any environment, all stakeholders must meet to dialogue on the issue pointing out that the PCRC has branches in all the communities in the state and can reach the grassroots easily

According to him, ” Government needs will power to fight insecurity because it has all it takes to do so”