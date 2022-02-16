FCTA to borrow N200b to finance road, water projects 

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In it’s bid to arrest traffic gridlocked on major roads in the city, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has said that it would borrow not less than N200 billion to finance provision of infrastructure such as roads and water projects across the Territory.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello who disclosed this during the inauguration of a Technical Committee on the Proposed FCT Issuance of SUKUK of N200 billion for the FCT 2022 Statutory Budget, in his office on Tuesday, said the loan facility was needed to enable the FCTA achieve its desired objective of rehabilitating and expanding some existing roads in the city and open up more roads to arrest traffic gridlocked on major roads in the nation’s capital city.

Attributing the congestion and traffic situation of the city centre to “unprecedented influx of people to the FCT” since return to democracy in 1999, Bello opined that an alternative funding outside statutory funding to finance completion of projects in the FCT was inevitable.

He decried that troubling demographic changes consequently overstretched Abuja’s infrastructure and social amenities, while resources for development became more and more scarce and unavailable, this threatening the dreams of the capital’s founding fathers.

Expressing gratitude to the Debt Management Office (DMO) and National Assemnbly for their continued support, Bello stated that the proposed N200 billion loan would complement the N29 billion loan earlier received from the Federal Ministry of Finance through SUKUK funding.

Some of the terms of reference handed the 7-man technical committee include to develop a framework for accessing SUKUK fund by the FCTA in the domestic capital market for financing of infrastructure projects in the FCT; review and advise on the procedure and options for obtaining sovereign guarantee for the issuance of SUKUK by the FCTA and prepare the budget estimates for the issuance of sukuk by the FCT and present same for approval.

Others include, to advise on the appointment of transaction parties and methodologies and advise on the eligibility and packaging of projects identified for funding with the proceeds of SUKUK, among others.

Earlier, Director-General, DMO, Ms Patience Oniha, while assuring the FCTA support in obtaining the loan facility, warned that it should be judiciously used for the purposes it was sought.

She stated that one could hardly drive around Nigeria without noticing the good works of Sukuk, adding that Sukuk has attracted a lot of good will and buy in from Nigerians because they were witnessing work done with monies borrowed.

Senator, representing FCT and Senate Minority Whip, Sen. Philip Aduda; Chairman, Senate Committee on FCT, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, and Chairman, House Committee on FCT, Abdullahi Idris Garba, who was represented by Hon. Igariwe Iduma, all pledged support of the lawmakers to the FCT Administration and promised to continue to work together to archives its goals.