PDP set to hold Lagos State congress on Saturday

The Congress is expected to put an end to the controversies in the party in Lagos.

Following the successful conduct of Ward and LGA Congresses, the PDP in Lagos State is set to hold its Elective State Congress on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the Tarawa Balewa Square.

The chairmanship position of the party has been a subject of controversy since the defection of Hon. Moshood Salvador to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the selection of Engr. Deji Doherty to take over from him.

However, the court subsequently nullified the emergence of Doherty in favour of Dr Adegbola Dominic, who had been the Lagos West Vice Chairman of the party.

It is believed that Dominic should have replaced Salvador, rather than Doherty.

But after Dominic’s death, the party’s National Working Committee confirmed Alhaji Hassan as the Ag. Chairman last week.

However, the Congress is expected to put an end to the controversies in the party and put PDP in a position to challenge the APC in 2023 for the Alausa Roundhouse.

The leading Chairmanship contenders are Dr. Amos Fawole, erstwhile Assistant and Acting Secretary, Niyi Adams, the State Youth Leader, Hon. Phillip Aivoji, Dr. Tokunbo Pearse and a host of others.

The electoral committee is led by His Excellency the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Engr. Benson Abounu while the Secretary is Senator Abiodun Olujinmi.

The PDP South West General-Secretary, Hon. Rahman Owokoniran, in a statement said that the Congress is expected to go hitch free.

He said, “We have all worked very hard to see that the Congress goes smoothly and we have good contenders vying for all the offices.

“We are certain that the best persons for the offices will emerge to move the Party forward in preparation for 2023

“I am using this opportunity to wish all contestants the best of luck in Lagos and other states”.

He also advised all contestants to remember that PDP is one big family with a huge task ahead.

Owokoniran added that the spirit of good sportsmanship is what is expected from all contestants. PDP has no winner, no losers.