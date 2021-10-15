Champion Newspapers Limited
  FG Urged to  set up a trust  fund for the girl child technological devt.  

By Editor
 From Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri

 

Imo state chapter of the  Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ)  has called on the federal and state governments to set up a trust fund for the girl child technological development in the country.

Also, the Association urged  state Governments  nationwide  to  emulate the Federal Government  in establishing a Trust fund for the same purpose

The  Association, explained that  “if established, it  would also entice them into digital and  literary studies”

According to the  Association, the trust fund  would  spur the right attraction  and passion for digital creativity for the girl child.

The state Chairman  of the Association, Dr (Mrs) Dorathy Nnaji made the call at a ceremony marking the 2021 international Day of the Girl Child in Owerri, the state capital  Thursday

Speaking  on the theme “Digital Generation, Our Generation”, Nnaji  said that to be relevant within the digital age, governments  needed to provide enabling facilities such as ICT centres in localities, power supply and data for access to digital information.

The NAWOJ Chairman further  called for the abrogation of all inhibiting factors militating against proper education of the Girl child

 

The  Believed that the abrogation of all these factors  is  the foundation to fight against poverty, squalor and dehumanization of the Girl  In the Country

She noted that every form of Development of the Girl-child must be premised on proper education and enlightenment which she said is the connector to developed society

Nnaji, said  that available statistics indicate that the girl-child makes up the population of 1.1 billion out of the 7.8 billion world population.

The NAWOJ chairman disclosed that the Association is at the forefront of promoting the rights of the girl-child and therefore appealed to all stakeholders including the government, development partners, agencies, traditional rulers, institutions and other critical stakeholders to consider promoting the rights of the girl-child

 

Speaking, an Owerri based legal practitioner Nwachi Stella called for adequate empowerment of the girl-child to enable them stand the test of time in a digital technology driven society.

The legal luminary noted that online publications and facebook friends had continued to ruin a number of the girl-child hence the installation of digital international technology had become imperative to advance their welfare and security, while the Commissioner representing Imo in the National Population Commission Professor Ubah Nnabuo featured as the guest lecturer.

 

