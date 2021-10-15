  FG Urged to  set up a trust  fund for the girl child technological devt.  

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Imo state chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) has called on the federal and state governments to set up a trust fund for the girl child technological development in the country.

Also, the Association urged state Governments nationwide to emulate the Federal Government in establishing a Trust fund for the same purpose

The Association, explained that “if established, it would also entice them into digital and literary studies”

According to the Association, the trust fund would spur the right attraction and passion for digital creativity for the girl child.

The state Chairman of the Association, Dr (Mrs) Dorathy Nnaji made the call at a ceremony marking the 2021 international Day of the Girl Child in Owerri, the state capital Thursday

Speaking on the theme “Digital Generation, Our Generation”, Nnaji said that to be relevant within the digital age, governments needed to provide enabling facilities such as ICT centres in localities, power supply and data for access to digital information.

The NAWOJ Chairman further called for the abrogation of all inhibiting factors militating against proper education of the Girl child

The Believed that the abrogation of all these factors is the foundation to fight against poverty, squalor and dehumanization of the Girl In the Country

She noted that every form of Development of the Girl-child must be premised on proper education and enlightenment which she said is the connector to developed society

Nnaji, said that available statistics indicate that the girl-child makes up the population of 1.1 billion out of the 7.8 billion world population.

The NAWOJ chairman disclosed that the Association is at the forefront of promoting the rights of the girl-child and therefore appealed to all stakeholders including the government, development partners, agencies, traditional rulers, institutions and other critical stakeholders to consider promoting the rights of the girl-child

Speaking, an Owerri based legal practitioner Nwachi Stella called for adequate empowerment of the girl-child to enable them stand the test of time in a digital technology driven society.

The legal luminary noted that online publications and facebook friends had continued to ruin a number of the girl-child hence the installation of digital international technology had become imperative to advance their welfare and security, while the Commissioner representing Imo in the National Population Commission Professor Ubah Nnabuo featured as the guest lecturer.