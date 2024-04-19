PDP NEC: Damagum retains position as acting national chairman

From Cyril Mbah Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, will face the greatest challenge of his life should the National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party decide to act against him based on renewed clamour by members of the party for his expulsion fir anti party activities.

Several groups of placard carrying party supporters on Thursday besieged the Wadata House venue of the NEC meeting which started by 2pm to demand Wike’s expulsion.

Several groups such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reform Vanguard came to the venue with hundreds of supporters, demanding that Wike should be suspended without further delay.

In addition, the groups also demanded Umar Damagun’s resignation as the PDP acting National Chairman stating that his romance with Wike shows that he has been compromised.

The groups came to the party’s national headquarters before the PDP executive council meeting started, forcing security agents to cordon off all roads leading to Wadata House and displaying excessive force with both the number of personnel and the array of vehicles which blocked the roads.

Alhaji Usman Seidu, spokesperson of the groups accused Damagun and Wike of having “undermined the collective efforts of PDP and jeopardized its very existence as a formidable opposition force.

He said, “We commend our former National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for his demonstration of unwavering loyalty and love for our party by withdrawing all pending suits against the party in the court.”

“His actions paved the way for our great party to move forward, to cleanse our ranks and restore integrity to our leadership.

“However, the presence of individuals like Amb. Iliya Damagun and Mr. Nyesom Wike within our midst remains a cancerous growth on the body of our party.

“Their actions are tantamount to betrayal, have undermined our collective efforts and jeopardized our very existence as a formidable opposition force.

“The time has come for the NEC to act decisively. Amb. Iliya Damagun must be removed from his position as acting national chairman, in accordance with the provisions of our party’s constitution.

“He must be replaced with a loyal member from the north-central, someone who embodies the spirit of our party and will work tirelessly for the advancement of its course.

“Furthermore, we cannot turn a blind eye to the continuous presence of Mr. Nyesom Wike within our ranks. His romance with the APC has been handsomely rewarded with his appointment as minister of the FCT and as such, his stay is a slap in the face of every loyal member of our party.

“If the party fails to take decisive action against those who have betrayed our trust, then it risks losing the faith and support of it’s loyal members across the country.”

Wike attended the national caucus meeting of the PDP on Wednesday but was conspicuously absent at the NEC meeting which dragged into the night.