PDP chieftain, Ntefre shot dead in Akwa Ibom

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Sir S J Ntefre, has been shot dead.

Ntefre was killed by unknown gunmen at his residence in Ekparakwa, leaving behind the vehicle they came with for the operation.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Sunday when the gunmen attempted to abduct him in his compound.

An eyewitness, who identified herself as Mrs Sarah Williamson, told DAILY POST that the gunmen arrived at the residence of the deceased in a black SUV and dragged him outside while other members of the gang were shooting to scare neighbours.

She added that the gunshots attracted youths who raised the alarm against the gunmen causing the whole community to chase the hoodlums.

She said by the time the youths started to chase the kidnappers, they had already abducted the party chieftain into the nearby bush and shot him severally while some members of the gang who were waiting in a standby vehicle abandoned it and escaped through the bush.