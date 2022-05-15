2023 Elections : APC Taraba in fresh  crisis as DSK campaign organisation reject inauguration of a parallel executive.

Emmauel Awari, Jalingo

Following the inauguration of a splinter local government party executives of the APC in Taraba state , the David Sabo Kente (DSK) campaign organisation has called on the national headquarters to revert to status quo to avoid major crisis in the party.

Alhaji Abba Akawu, Chairman of the David Sabo Kente (DSK) gubernatorial campaign organisation office, made the call on Sunday while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.

Akawu advised the National Chairman of the party to call Alhahi Ibrahim El-Sudi, state chairman of the party to order and warn him against dancing to the dictates of some desperate individuals and money bags who wish to clinch the ticket of the party through the windows.

“We therefore,all on the national secretariat of our great party to urgently address this travesty before it causes great damage to the party in the state and ruin our chances of achieving our set goals, especially ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I have invited you here today to brief you on the action taken yesterday by the Taraba state APC chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Tukur El-Sudi where he appointed and inaugurated a splinter four APC local government chairmen for Takum, Ussa, Ibi and Wukari local government areas in the state.

“It is appalling as those who were legitimately elected and inaugurated along side their counterparts in other local government areas and the same process that brought in the subsisting state Executives are still in office.

“This action has necessitated this briefing today and we are vehemently oppose the unilateral decision of the state APC Chairman Alhaji El-Sudi.

” It is on record that the splinter local government Chairmen that were inaugurated yesterday were never elected by the Congress of the party and can not stand as Local Government party Chairmen of these local government areas.

The implications of what transpired yesterday has not only invalidated the EL-Sudi led exco as the Chairmen he is trying to set aside came on board through the same process that brought him and the state Executive to power.

“For this, he has also opened windows for litigations and agitations that could have far reaching consequences for the party.

“This means whatever elections conducted with these new set of unelected and illegitimate officials can be challenged in the court of law and nullified,’ he said.

It recalls that the State Chairman of the APC earlier inaugurated four out of five council chairmen of the party from southern Taraba region.