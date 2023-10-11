Ozubulu Diamond Sisters Initiative, A ‘Day with Diamonds’ held in Lagos

Members of Ozubulu Diamond Sisters Initiative.

Apostle, Osita ikechukwu his wife Pastor Nkeiru.

Chief Uzoeto his wife received Diamond Patron, Mrs. Clementina Uzoeto .

President , Ozubulu Diamond Sisters initiative ,Diamond Ifeyinwa Uzokwe , with members of the Fund Raising committee (Squad 10).

From 4th left Vice President Ozubulu Diamond Sisters initiative , Diamond Uzoamaka Uzochukwu ,the President ,Diamond Ifeyinwa Uzokwe , with other Members , during the Ozubulu Diamond Sisters Initiative ( OOSI) ‘ Day with Diamonds ‘held at The Red Carpet Lekki Lagos 10/10/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

