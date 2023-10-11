Champion Newspapers Limited
Ozubulu Diamond Sisters Initiative, A ‘Day with Diamonds’ held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
 From left, President, Ozubulu Diamond Sisters initiative, Diamond Ifeyinwa Uzokwe  . with other Members during  the Ozubulu Diamond Sisters Initiative ( OOSI)  ‘ Day with Diamonds ‘held at The Red Carpet Lekki Lagos 10/10/2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
25
Members of Ozubulu Diamond Sisters Initiative.

Apostle, Osita ikechukwu his wife Pastor Nkeiru.

Chief Uzoeto his wife received Diamond Patron, Mrs. Clementina  Uzoeto .

President , Ozubulu Diamond Sisters initiative ,Diamond Ifeyinwa Uzokwe  , with members of the Fund Raising committee (Squad 10).

From 4th left  Vice President  Ozubulu Diamond Sisters initiative , Diamond Uzoamaka Uzochukwu ,the  President  ,Diamond Ifeyinwa Uzokwe , with other Members , during  the Ozubulu Diamond Sisters Initiative ( OOSI)  ‘ Day with Diamonds ‘held at The Red Carpet Lekki Lagos 10/10/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

