Over 6,000 Benue women benefit pet project, First Lady, Sen. Tinubu.

Metro news
Senator Oluremi Tinubu.
7
By: Henry Iyorkase, Makurdi.
No fewer than 6,000  six thousand Benue women would be empowered by a programme initiated by the First lady of Nigeria Senator Olufemi Tinubu. .
Sen, Tinubu made  this declaration at the weekend during inauguration of  the state local government Chapters of  No woman No Nation  NWNN in  Makurdi, Benue State.
Represented by the National Chairman, No Woman, No Nation (NWNN), Amb. Akintola Oluwasayo, Sen Tinubu announced that
the objectives of the organisation was to empower women and encourage their participation in more public activities in the country.
He 0bserved  that the programme would instantly lift 6,000 Benue women out of poverty adding that more were underway.
“ According  to him ” We focus for all inclusiveness Gender balance and peaceful and better Environment for business.
Sen.Oluremi emphasised that women constitute integrated part of the Nation imploring that when empowered the burdened is less at home front.
However stressed that women are going to be accommodated in palliatives projects for socioeconomic impact across the twenty three LGAS Councils in the state, he enthused.
Recalling that the organisation was committed to advancing gender equality and empowering women across states as well as supporting the widows.
Sen Tinubu said NWNN was established immediately after the general election to carter for the needs of women across the 774 Local Government Areas in the country.
In his comment Governor Hyacinth Alia applauded the foresight of the First Lady, expressing gratitude for the zeal and commitment empowerment of women in the federation
Gov. Alia ,disclosed that his administration commitment to ensure there is no malpractices ,stressing the programmes would be sustained those women benefiicially,efforts must intensified to ensure no one is deprived her entitlement. Q
He said his administration would continue to cherish the role of women in nation building and give them the desired recognition.
On ALIA CARES initiative, he said the programme has so much in stock for the Benue women.
Commissioner for Cooperative urban and rural development Hon. Mrs. Joy luga who also double as  the National Director Welfare and Planning, North Central,, said the programme would lift thousands of women out of poverty in the State.
Mrs. Luga further noted NWNN Benue Chapter disclosed has been inaugurated flagg off by Governor Alia,stressing all women comprising the twenty local government areas attended the ceremony.
She lamented that despite various contributions recorded by women for enhancing development, they are always relegated in equal distribution of resources in the country.
Hon. Luga observed it is  high time women be encouraged and giving 35% towards sharing to  disparaged the barriers created in the  federation.
She called for legislation that would protect the interests of all women in respective of their cultural backgrounds that would give them more participation in almost all public spheres.
” urging the opposite to remained steadfastness and focused in supporting any leadership in power reminding that it was so doing that benefit of democracy will smile there way.
