Osun Council of Obas visits Osogbo flyover, scores project high

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The Osun Council of Obas, has paid an inspection visit to the Olaiya Flyover in Osogbo where they described it as a facelift and transformation to the state capital.

The monarchs who rose from their monthly council of Obas meeting to collectively visit the newly completed project showered encomiums on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, scoring the flyover high.

Speaking on behalf of the royal fathers, the Eburu of Iba, Oba (Prof.) Adekunle Adeogun appreciated the Governor for coming up with the initiative to build a modern flyover in the State capital.

This is as he charged residents of the state to ensure that Governor Oyetola returns for a second term.

Oba Adeogun stated that the Governor in his first term had been tested and has proven to all that he can be trusted with their votes for a second term.

“What else can we say, this is marvelous in our eyes, this is indeed a modern bridge that is befitting of any modern city in any part of the world. We are proud and excited to have this in our state, we must ensure that Governor Oyetola returns for a second term for the good work to continue,” he said.

Also speaking, the Olojudo of Ido Osun, Oba Dr. Architect Aderemi Adedapo Saporoyo 1, said he has always been proud of Governor Oyetola because he is a man who knows what to do at the right time, noting that the bridge has indeed added beauty to the state capital.

He said, “I have been the traditional ruler of Ido-Osun for the past 17 years but have never witnessed such a great and encouraging project like this, the Olaiya Flyover is indeed marvelous and it is something we are proud of as a people”.

In his remarks, the Oba Ajalaye of Ipetu ijesa, Oba Agunbide Oke Adeleke, (Agubiade 111) described the State helmsman as a visionary leader, who always deliver on his promises to the people of the State.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Oluremi Omawaiye thanked the Council of Oba’s for the surprise visitation to the iconic bridge, assuring that all the new roads embarked upon for construction or rehabilitation by Governor Oyetola will be completed while maintenance of roads will not be left out.

