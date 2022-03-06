IWD: Ecobank holds free exhibition, training for women entrepreneurs

COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR

Ecobank Nigeria has concluded plans to commemorate this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) with a special exhibition and networking workshops for women entrepreneurs under the auspices of Ellevate, a proposition specially targeted at women and women-centered businesses.

The Ellevate programme by Ecobank is designed to reduce gender inequality in entrepreneurship and aid equal representation for women in the formal business sector.

Scheduled to take place simultaneously in Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, and Port Harcourt on Saturday, March 12, the Elevate Exhibition by Ecobank is an opportunity for businesses to display their products and services.

Businesses also have the opportunity to network and participate in training sessions to be facilitated by experts to help their businesses

Speaking on the event, Head, Consumer Products, Ecobank Nigeria, Daberechi Effiong, said there is no better way to celebrate women on their special day than to expose them on how to make their lives and businesses better.

According to her, “as a female-friendly bank, we have decided to celebrate with female entrepreneurs by providing them an avenue to showcase their products and services. I advise them to take advantage of this opportunity to showcase their business offerings.

“They also have the opportunity to network and make their brand known. We will also invite experts in different business segments to offer them some tutorials. All these services are free. We are not charging them. We want to help them become better entrepreneurs to boost their business. All they need to do is to register on the link provided …https://bit.ly/ EllevateIWDRegistration,” she said.

The Ecobank Ellevate Programme has its objective to deepen engagement with women-owned businesses. Ellevate is designed to empower women-owned and women-managed businesses in Nigeria and indeed across all our Africa footprints, leveraging various unique financial and non-financial benefits.

Speaking further, she said, “It promises an end-to-end partnership in which they could gain access to financial services specially tailored for them and loans at special terms and discounts. They could also get fixed deposit investments at special premium rates, zero account maintenance fee, continuous financial education, and capacity building under the Ecobank/ AUDA-NEPAD academy and other special arrangements.

“Also they would have access to networking and recognition under its business clubs as well as access to markets and leveraging its various e-commerce solutions. All this in addition to giving them access to Ecobank’s unique digital payments and collections platforms like Omnilite for payments, “EcobankpayNQR for contactless local and cross-border collections and modern Point of Sales (POS) channels, various lifestyle benefits including campaigns and promotions to drive Ellevate customers’ business growth and personal well-being,” she maintained.