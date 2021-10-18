Osun APC: ‘We’re not aware of any other congress,’ Committee upholds Famodun as state chairman’

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The members of the National Committee on Osun State Congress of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), on Sunday described as a political charade and a fruitless effort any Congress purportedly held outside the one they conducted and supervised.

The Committee noted that it was not aware of any parallel Congress as being speculated; noting that if such happened at all, it was just a waste of time as the committee remained the legitimate body saddled with the responsibility to conduct the State Congress.

It would be recalled that the seven-member Committee on Saturday conducted the State Congress at the Osogbo City Stadium where the former Chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun, was re-elected just as other State Executives emerged.

Addressing the journalists at the State Party Secretariat in Osogbo, the Chairman of the Congress Committee, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, said there was no other Congress except the one his colleagues conducted and supervised, which was done in line with the party’s constitution, electoral principles and guidelines.

Elegbeleye, who described the insinuations of parallel Congress in the State as a fallacy, said on no account can Congress hold outside the knowledge of the Committee as prescribed by the party’s principles and guidelines.

“As far as we are concerned, there was no Congress anywhere else except the one we conducted and supervised.

“We came here on Friday to address a Stakeholder’s meeting where we announced the venue of the Congress and this was done in the presence of the media.

“As you all know, we were saddled by the leadership of the party at the National Secretariat to conduct Osun APC Congress and when we arrived, we announced the venue of the Congress. So, if anybody goes to the shrine to do another thing that may probably be a marriage ceremony, not a Congress.

“The Congress we did was the Congress that the party recognised and we cannot assume there was a Congress elsewhere”, he said.

Elegbeleye who expressed satisfaction at the entire process said it was a good thing for the Committee that all the candidates that met the constitutional requirements and satisfied the party’s principles and guidelines won the seats and were consequently declared winners of the Congress by the Committee.

He said the Committee had done the needful as expected, having performed the task in the presence of the required electoral empire and other relevant agencies.

“The Congress was successful, hitch-free, fair and credible as envisaged and it was conducted in accordance with the Constitution, principles and guidelines of the party as enshrined in Article 20 as read out yesterday.

“We have had the Wards and Local Government Congresses before the State and we thank God that everything went smoothly without rancour as our members comported themselves and demonstrated the much-expected Omoluabi ethos.

“As we all know, the screening of the delegates was done normally and it was a 99 percent success. We have done the needful. The winners had met the constitutional requirements and they have been returned elected,” he added.

The APC State Chairman-elect, Hon. Gboyega Famodun, lauded the Committee for being transparent, accountable and for ensuring that the entire process ended well.

Famodun, who expressed profound gratitude to the loyalists of the party for re-electing him promised not to let them down.

For a better society