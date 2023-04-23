Ondo’s First Female Speaker gives birth at 54 Latest News By Peter Last updated Apr 23, 2023 19 Share The first female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mrs Jumoke Akindele-Ajulo, has delivered a baby. She was said to have delivered the baby at the age of 54. Akindele, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, who was in the Assembly between 2011 and 2019, became speaker in 2014 and was removed in 2017. She represented the Okitipupa State Constituency 1 in the Assembly. The news of her newborn baby was broken on social media where friends and political associates were congratulating her . A post on the Facebook page of one of her associates, Segun Odidi, wrote, “What God cannot do doesn’t exist. “First Female Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly delivered a bouncing baby on Saturday. “Her first fruit!! What a cheering news! i’m so happy for you big sis. Congratulations Rt. Hon Jumoke Akindele.” For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsMrs Jumoke Akindele-AjuloNigeria champion newspapersNigeria News 19 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
Comments are closed.