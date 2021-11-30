Champion Newspapers Limited
Ondo Speaker arraigned over fraud allegations

By Peter
The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, was on Tuesday arraigned over allegations of fraud.

Oleyelogun, who appeared at the High Court sitting at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, the state capital, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Meanwhile, the trial was stalled following the absence of counsels to the anti-graft agency.

In March 2021, the EFCC had detained the Speaker over petitions regarding his involvement in an alleged N2.4 million seminar fraud that rocked the assembly.

Also invited and detained alongside the Speaker by the EFCC were the lawmaker representing Akoko South West I in the House, Felemu Bankole; the former Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Bode Adeyelu; and three other staff.

Speaking with newsmen on phone, counsel to EFCC, Dibang Frederick, disclosed that another date of adjournment had been picked for the arraignment of Oleyelogun in order for the legal team to be fully prepared.

According to Dibang, charges against the Speaker will be made available during the next adjournment date.

Meanwhile, officials of the Olokuta Correctional Centre barred journalists from entering the court premises.

 

Peter
