PSG Owner Congratulates Messi Over Ballon d’Or Award

Paris Saint-Germain chairman, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has congratulated Lionel Messi after he won his seventh Ballon d’Or award on Monday night.

Messi finished ahead of Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea’s Jorginho, to claim the prize.

“I would like to warmly congratulate Leo. It is a great pride for the club that one of our players has won the most prestigious and coveted title.

“Leo marks the history of football a little more. As all our supporters around the world, we are delighted to see one of the greatest players of all-time playing in the PSG kit,” Al-Khelaifi told Club’s website.

Messi only signed Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer from Barcelona during the summer.

The Argentina captain has now added to his 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 trophies, after winning the Copa America for the first time with his country in July.

