Ondo NSCDC Commandant, Abodunrin serves meritoriously -Akeredolu

Ondo State Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, representing the State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as Special Guest of Honour at the sendforth of the outgoing Ondo State Commander of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr. Hammed Abodunrin, said the man served the State with stellar performance.

The Deputy Governor made the commendation at the well attended ceremony for the security expert and scholar held at Sunbeth Hotels, Akure on Wednesday.

For Abodunrin, his sendforth also served as impacting the people via security advocacy as a book written by him, aimed at sensitizing the younger ones on the need to be security conscious, was also unveiled by the Deputy Governor.

“Dr. Abodunrin is a man of exemplary leadership whose every action is strategic and calculated to deliver positive results… very friendly with no-nonsense persona”, declared Aiyedatiwa.

He maintained that Abodunrin “is a man who plans, a man who believes in strengthening ties with others”.

“A stickler for innovations, a man who believes in pushing the boundaries, we can see that in the present Ondo State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps”, he said.

According to Aiyedatiwa, “Abodunrin and his men have been working, a fine officer, very smart, fit, skillful, highly-educated and also a scholar”.

“Our State owes him incalculable debt of gratitude, not only for his dedication and commitment to security, but to his public advocacy of it”, Aiyedatiwa stated.

In his own tributes, the Pro- Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, who was also the Chairman of the event, Dr Bode Ayorinde, appreciated the special attention paid by Governor Akeredolu to security in the State, saying “without security, there will be no development”.

To him, Abodunrin is a silent achiever, who is highly dedicated and brilliant.

In her own comments, Ondo State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Mrs. Juliana Osadahun, said Abodunrin was very special to her ministry.

Other speakers from sister security agencies also spoke well of Abodunrin as an officer providing inspiring leadership to Ondo NSCDC.

