Ondo lone motor accident claims five lives, seven injured

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Five persons have been reportedly died in a lone accident at Akinfosile along Lagos/Ore Expressway on Saturday with other seven passengers sustaining injuries.

The accident involved a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FKG 405 FX, which was travelling from Akure, Ondo State capital to Lagos.

According to a statement by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami- Omisanya, the 18-passenger bus somersaulted several times inside the bush.

The PPRO said five persons among the passengers in the ill-fated bus died on the spot, while seven others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for quick medical attention. Dead bodies were also deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.

Police sources hinted that investigation has commenced on the cause of the incident, urging members of the public whose relatives left Akure for Lagos on Saturday to ascertain their movements.

