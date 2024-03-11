Ondo 2024: Oke launches Ward, Constituency Campaign Coordinators, says ‘I’m Next Ondo Governor ‘

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ahead of the April Governorship Primary in Ondo State, the ward and constituency campaign coordinators of Chief Olusola Oke, SAN, were on Monday inaugurated in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Oke is seeking the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination to contest the November 16 gubernatorial election in the state.

The event recorded massive attendance from all the 18 Local Government areas of the state, which took place at the Ijapo residence of Oke.

While inaugurating the coordinators, Oke charged them to ensure his victory in the APC governorship primary scheduled to take place in April.

He said: “Your job is to move from one unit to another. Talk to our members to be part of this project. Be faithful. Don’t stay at home and say there is no problem. A politician who says there is no problem is a problem himself”.

Oke declared that he would emerge as the next governor of Ondo State by the grace of God.

He said: “May I note that my quest to lead the state is always being propelled by my sincere love for the state and concern for its development. God has blessed me enough. So, my ambition to be governor is solely about contributing significantly to the development of our dear state and finding an enviable place in history. We will develop Ondo. We want a new Ondo. We will create employment, reduce poverty and develop our infrastructure”.

He charged them to be wary of those claiming they have been endorsed in Abuja, saying if any aspirant is going to be endorsed, he is the one.

Bailey Arohunmalase, director-general of the Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation, urged the coordinators not to entertain any doubt.

He said: “Don’t allow anybody to deceive you. Chief Olusola Oke is the person that will govern that we will have peace of mind. Oke is the person that will govern that our state will be prosperous. He is the person that will bring back the glory of the past.

“Don’t entertain any doubt. Don’t believe those who are saying they have been endorsed. Go to every local government area, go to every ward, go to every unit to preach the gospel that Chief Oke is the best among the APC aspirants.”

Speaking at the event, Oyebo Aladetan, former member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, said it was Oke that the people of the southern senatorial district of the state are supporting.

Aladetan appealed to the people in Ondo North and Ondo Central to join them in supporting the gubernatorial aspiration of Oke.

“It is Chief Olusola Oke we are supporting. Oke was instrumental to the elevation of Ilaje sons and daughters who are now holding important positions in Nigeria and all over the world. When he was in NDDC, there is no local government area where his projects were not located. They are in Akoko and other places.

“Chief Oke has been taking care of party excos in the past five years. He was the instrument in the hands of God that made me and so many others reach where we are today. Those of us in the coastal region of the state are begging you to join us to support him. Oke has been working for our people.

“He is an empathetic person who always considers others in whatever he does. Those who enjoyed his scholarship awards while he was in NDDC are still thanking him. They are now doctors and professors.”

Ayodeji Victor Oritedi, one of the gubernatorial aspirants in the state, who declared his decision to step down for Oke, said he was happy to associate with Chief Olusola Oke, stressing structures globally and supporters have decided to join him. “This is because it is a God ordained-project”, he stated.

For a better society