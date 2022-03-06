A socio-political activist, Reno Omokri on Saturday, challenged the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu to engage in physical exercise of dancing and footballing like the former president, Olusegun Obasanjo did in a viral video.

Obasanjo was sighted in a video on Saturday dancing and playing football as part of activities to mark his 85th birthday.

Reacting, Reno who had alleged that the 2023 presidential candidate is sick and unfit to lead the country, asked the former Lagos governor to imitate Obasanjo even though he is younger.

In a post on his Facebook page, Reno said, “General Obasanjo turned 85 years old today. He ran. He played football. He scored two goals. He danced. He jumped up. He played squash.

“He sang loudly. Then he gave an interview to reporters. Now he is receiving VIP guests and well-wishers. He did all this today. Tinubu is 69 years old. Can he do one-quarter of these?”

Tinubu’s real age had sparked controversy as some Nigerians said his age is false and only meant to keep him in politics.

