Okowa, Obiano condole with Soludo, families of the victims of boat mishap 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Governor of Delta and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has condoled with his Anambra counterpart, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, over Saturday’s boat mishap in the state, which claimed many lives.

Okowa’s condolence message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba in which he mourned the tragic loss of lives occasioned by the rampaging flood in Anambra and parts of the country.

He urged the governor, the people of the state, and particularly, the bereaved families and their communities to be consoled and strengthened in their current situations, assuring that God would assuage their pains.

The governor prayed that the Almighty God would help Nigeria in these trying times, and expressed optimism that God would avert disasters and unnecessary calamities in the country.

“On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta, I sympathise with my brother Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and the families who lost loved ones to the boat mishap at Umunankwo community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

“At this moment of their grief, we identify with them and urge them to seek God’s face in their present predicament as He alone is all-knowing.

“May He grant you all the fortitude to bear this huge loss and may the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace,” he stated.

Also, the Former governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has expressed his condolences to the State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo over a boat mishap that happened on Friday, October 7, 2022, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Obiano in a condolence message made available to journalists in Awka by his media aide, Tony Nezianya on Monday, said “I sympathise with the Government and families of the victims of the accident.

“This incident has added to the ugly situation following the huge deadly flooding that has displaced people from their homelands, washing away houses and farmlands.

“The flooding has also wreaked havoc in Anambra East and West, Ayamelum as well as Ogbaru areas of the state.

“I have been informed that many have died as a result of displacements by the raging floodwaters, as well as farmlands, that have been washed away.

“I urge the Government to take steps to tackle the emergency head-on.

“I call on the Federal Government to offer leadership at this point to mitigate the disaster by ensuring the speedy release of ecological funds in supporting the state in tackling the emergency.

‘’Diligent intervention by all stakeholders will no doubt reduce the burden imposed by this disaster, while deliberate efforts must begin in the implementation of a permanent solution to the disaster.

The former governor noted that climate change has combined to worsen the yearly flood disaster.

He added, “I share the grief of victims of the emergency, who should endeavour to follow the Government’s wise counsel to evacuate to safety until the floodwaters recede.”