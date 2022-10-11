Okonjo-Iweala, Chukwudozie, Marwa, Wigwe, 433 others get national honours today.

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Executive Chairman of Dozzy Group Limited, Dr. (Sir) Daniel Nwanneka Chukwudozie, FNSE, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa are among 437 eminent Nigerians to be conferred with national honours Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The list of the nominees also includes Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State, his counterpart in Cross River, Prof. Ben Ayade and Group Managing Director/CEO, Access Holdings Plc, Mr Herbert Wigwe amongst others while the ceremony is slated for the International Conference Centre, Abuja according to invitations sent to the nominees.

According to the list, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON has five recipients including Mrs. Okonjo-Iweala; the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, CFR has 54 names among them the Chairman of United Bank for Africa PLC, Mr. Tony Elumelu and 67 recipients of the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON who include Marwa, Wigwe, Ayade and Zulum. The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Prof. George Obiozor will also be honoured with CON.

Those in the category of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic, OFR are 64 while recipients of the Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON who include Dr. Sir Daniel Nwanneka Chukwudozie are 101.

There are 75 nominees for the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, MFR while 56 nominees are listed for the Member of the Order of the Niger, MON. Eight nominees will be honoured with Federal Republic Medal, FRM.

Significantly, while Marwa was the Champion Newspapers’ Man of the Year 2021, Zulum and Ayade were past recipients of Champion Newspapers’ past Governor of the Year.

Meanwhile all eyes will be on Dr Chukwudozie who is a prominent industrialist and the Executive Chairman of the Dozzy Group Ltd, a conglomerate with business interests ranging from real estate, petrochemical, manufacturing, oil and gas, and hospitality among others.

He was nominated for the award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON by President Buhari in the exercise of his power as enshrined in the National Honours Act No 5 of 1964 while his nomination was contained in a letter signed by the Minister for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume.

He hails from Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and started his career from a very humble beginning, working in his uncle’s business as an apprentice after his early education.

According to his profile, “Upon successful completion of his years of apprenticeship, he began his entrepreneurial journey and showed early signs of success owing to his hard work, honesty and humility.

Propelled by these uncommon virtues and his visionary quest, Dr. Chukwudozie launched deeply into the business world that metamorphosed into the conglomerate now known as Dozzy Group Limited.

But “like a golden fish which has no hiding place, Sir Chukwudozie’s contributions to the economy and humanity have earned him several accolades and distinguished awards and honours both at home and abroad amongst which are the following: Manufacturer of the Year 2018 by Sun Newspaper; Business Man of the Year 2018 by New Telegraph Newspaper and was among the Recipients of 50 Nigerian Distinguished Entrepreneurs by This Day Newspaper (2012)”.

Also, he has to his cap, are Businessman Award of Excellence by Nigerian Export Promotion Council; several Doctorate Degree Awards (Honorary Causa) from various Universities which include: University of Nigeria, Nsukka; University of Calabar; Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta State;

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli and CommonWealth University, USA

Other recognitions are : Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 by Europe Business Assembly, Oxford, United Kingdom; African Achievers Award 2022 – Business Excellence; holds fellowship Awards of several Institutions/Professional organizations.

Similarly, Dr. Chukwudozie has been described as “an iconic enigma and embodiment of practical experience and natural intelligence. He is a philanthropist par excellence, a firm believer in and promoter of local content and indigenous technology”.

He is married to Engr. Lady Ada Chukwudozie – a business strategist and current Chairperson of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN for Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi state branch and the marriage is blessed with children.