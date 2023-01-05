Champion Newspapers Limited
Okowa inspects Mother and Child Specialist Hospital, Owa-Alero

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa ( right) being conducted round the residential quarters of medical personnel of Mother and Child Specialist Hospital, Owa-Alero, by the Project Consultant, Mr Andy Imafidon (middle) .With them on the left is the Commissioner for Housing, Chief Festus Ochonogor on Wednesday. Photo: Enarusai Bripin.
Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (left) being shown the interiors of one of the Medical laboratories of the Advanced Diagnostics Centres of the Mother and Child Specialist Hospital Owa-Alero in Ika North East by the  project consultant,  Arch. Kester Ifeadi( right) during his inspection of the project on Wednesday .Photos : Enarusai Bripin.

Delta Governor and Vice-Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa (right), being conducted round the Advanced Diagnostics Medical Centre, Owa-Alero, Ika North-East Local Government Area by the Project Consultant, Mr Kester Ifeadi (2nd left) during his inspection of the project on Wednesday.  Photo: BRIPIN ENARUSAI.

 

