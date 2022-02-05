Okowa congratulates Delta PDP Chairman, Esiso, at 58

Delta Governor, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso, on his 58th birth anniversary on Feb. 4, 2022.

In a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, the governor said Esiso deserved all the accolades for his many accomplishments in life.

He congratulated the chairman and lauded him for his outstanding contributions to the growth and unity of the party in the state.

According to the governor, under your watch as our State Chairman, our party has fared well and grown in leaps as we have won critical elections with the support of the people.

“As we approach the 2023 general elections, I urge you to sustain the transparency, equal opportunities and level playing ground that are prerequisites for consolidation of party democracy.

“As Chairman of our great party in the state, you have provided astute leadership in the performance of your duties and I am confident that you will continue to work in sync with leaders and members of State Executive Committee to lead our party to success in the 2023 general elections.

“It is with great pleasure that I and members of our great party in Delta join your family, friends and well-wishers in thanking Almighty God for His continued mercy, protection and provision for you in the past 58 years’’.

The governor wished the Chairman a happy birth anniversary celebration and prayed that God Almighty should grant him many more years of good health and strength to extend the unassailable lead of PDP as the party of choice in Delta.

