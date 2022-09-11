Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Okonkwo family celebrates wedding anniversary

Photo Gallery
By Peter
16
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The family of Mr and Mrs Frank Okonkwo recently celebrated their 12th year wedding anniversary with thanksgiving mass at St Anne’s Catholic Church Ibeshe, Ikorodu Lagos.

Photo shows the Okonkwo family in thanksgiving procession with friends and well wishers during the church service.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 7772 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

The Niche Annual Lecture on 2023 Elections ,the future of…

Bishop Mike Okonkwo marks 77th birthday, Lecture, award of…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 9, 2022

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 8, 2022

1 of 208