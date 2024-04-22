Ojumele-Ajegunle road damage, clear case of human error- Ogun Governor’s aide, Akinmade

Special Adviser on Media to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Hon. Kayode Akinmade has said that the damage on the newly constructed road at Ojumele-Ajegunle in Makun-Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State is the result of human error and not project deficiency.

Akinmade, in a press statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital on Monday, explained that the collector drainage for the storm water in the area was silted up due to indiscriminate refuse disposal, causing the water to overflow during the downpour on Sunday.

He added that in the same vein, a car wash owner ignorantly built a cover slab on the drain without adequate engineering guidance and advice from experts, thus impeding the flow of water into the drain during the heavy rain.

According to him, appropriate authorities had swiftly moved to the area for prompt repairs, even as the government was very sad about the unfortunate development and regretted the inconveniences this might have caused the residents.

The statement reads:” Our attention has been drawn to the report of a damaged part of the newly constructed Ojumele-Ajegunle Road, in Makun-Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“While the State Government is greatly saddened by the development, going by the inconveniences it will cause to the residents and given resources expended on the project for the benefit of the inhabitants; we, however, want to categorically state that the damage has nothing to do with the quality of the road, contrary to what some sections of the media mischievously reported.

“The reason for the damage was simply that the collector drainage for the storm water in the area was silted up due to indiscriminate refuse disposal, which made the water overflow during the downpour of Sunday afternoon.

“In the same vein, a car wash owner ignorantly built a cover slab on the drain without adequate and proper engineering guidance and advice from experts, causing the water not to flow properly into the drain during the heavy rain.

“Meanwhile, the appropriate agency of government has promptly responded, and repair work is already ongoing on the road, as the area will be cement-stabilised at the end of the day to prevent future occurrences.

“Without mincing words, every resident can attest to the fact that the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration has been very committed to quality roads across the State since his assumption of office in 2019, and will never relent in his efforts to evenly develop the State without blemish”.

