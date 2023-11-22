Oil And Gas Magnate, Kenneth Ebong Bags Doctor of Philosophy In Public Administration.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The 26th, 27th and 28th combined convocation ceremonies of the University of Uyo, climaxed over the weekend with awards of doctoral degrees to Four Hundred and seventy-five out of the two thousand six hundred and seventy two successful postgraduate students in various areas of disciplines. One of the recipients of the doctoral degrees awards who majors in Public Administration was Dr. Kenneth Ebong, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Potent World Global Limited, a Port Harcourt based oil and gas servicing company.

The oil and gas guru who was spotted amid family members and friends shortly after he received his scroll and official handshake from the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nyaudo Ndaeyo and members of the high table, in an exclusive chat with this newspaper around the convocation arena, said the road to success was strewn with thick and thin.

Like a pregnant woman who suddenly puts behind the pains she had passed through soon after a safe delivery, Dr. Ebong was all smiles advising the youth and indeed Nigerians generally who have one ambition or the other, either in the field of academic or any other endeavor in life, not to see success as never to fall, but ability to rise up and continue each time they fall.

Reliving his experiences while shuttling from Port Harcourt to Uyo for the program, Dr. Ebong recalled some instances he nearly threw in a towel, but he had to persevere because he was determined to make it to the end by working extra hard, expressing thanks to Almighty God for seeing him through and making his dream come true.

It is interestingly amazing to note that this serial Entrepreneur, Management Consultant and Oil & Gas Professional who is passionate about inspiring his generation through Motivational Teaching has been running his company POTENT WORLD GLOBAL LTD and other subsidiary companies for the past 12 years and has employed several Nigerian youths with a good track records with major Oil & Gas Multinational Companies. His company has partners in America, Europe, Asia and other part of the world.

As a matter of fact, the MD/CEO of POTENT WORLD GLOBAL LTD, Dr. Kenneth Ebong just came back from South Korea after attending Boom-Up Korea Biz Trade Show and KORMARINE Exhibition in Busan which is the biggest Exhibition that had in attendance major global manufacturers from all parts of the world. Dr Kenneth Ebong engaged several partners, potential Investors that would attract Foreign Direct Investment into Akwa Ibom State and Nigerian Oil & Gas and Energy sectors of the economy.

It is worthy to also note that Dr. Kenneth Ebong has signed several MoUs with different Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) that produces Valves, Oil & Gas Metering Skids, Flow Meters, Fire Fighting & Fire Suppression and Detection Systems, LPG/ CNG conversion kits for Cars/Truck/Bus/Generators, CNG Fueling Station, Micro-Wind Power and Micro-Hydro Power Technologies for Electricity Generation for Rural Communities, State Government and National Grid or private use.

This illustrious son of Akwa Ibom State who has keyed into the ‘E’ component of ARISE agenda of Governor Umo Eno through blue economy, has expressed willingness to partner the state government in area of his core competence for the benefit of his brothers and sisters here in Akwa Ibom.

Earlier in an address the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ndaeyo announced that 14,866 students graduated from the University, putting the breakdown to 11,795 with Bachelor’s degrees, 318 undergraduate Diplomas, 81 certificate graduates and 2,672 postgraduates for the three sessions.

He tasked the graduands, including my subject to remember that University of Uyo is a brand that must be protected , adding that they must be good ambassadors of the institution wherever they may find themselves, a charge Ebong promised to uphold till the end of his sojourn on earth.

The Vice Chancellor who was presiding over the very first convocation in the life time of his administration, explained why the university had to hold three sets of graduates for 2017/2018, 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 sessions attributing it to Covid-19 Pandemic in 2020 and prolonged strike actions of ASUU in 2022.

To this end, he vowed not to take things kindly with anyone, especially those cult students who might want to spill the beans for him by turning the ravine at the town campus into hideout for their nefarious activities, even as he promised that anyone caught would not go scot-free.