Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation, General meeting held in Lagos

L-r…President Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation . Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo) ; Secretary .Mrs. Ogele Eucharia; National Coordinator .Chief Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue; Assistant Secretary, Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche; Financial Secretary ,Mrs. Ngozi Obasi; Treasurer, Mrs Adaeze Anosike; during their General meeting of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation .held in Lagos on 29/8/2024.

L-R…Mrs Blessing Igbodika ; Mrs Eleam Grace ; Chief (Mrs) Princess Ify Okpala; Chief (Mrs. ) Amaka Nwabunike; National Coordinator .Chief Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue; Secretary Mrs. Ogele Eucharia; Member .Mrs Amaka Aghajuba and Founder / President . Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo).

L-r… Mrs Ebere Egbuna; Mrs Rose Anuaka; Mrs Ezebo Nkoriba ; Mrs Blessing Igbodika ; Mrs Eleam Grace ; Chief (Mrs) Princess Ify Okpala; Chief (Mrs. ) Amaka Nwabunike; National Coordinator Chief Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue and Secretary Mrs. Ogele Eucharia.

Founder / President . , Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) Signing the Condolence Register in remembering one of their Patron Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

From left (10th ) Lady Ada Ofoegbu; Founder / President , Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation . Chief (Mrs.) Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) and other members , during their General meeting of held in Lagos on29/8/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng