Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation, General meeting held in Lagos

L-r…President Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation . Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo) ; Secretary .Mrs. Ogele Eucharia; National Coordinator .Chief Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue; Assistant Secretary, Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche; Financial Secretary ,Mrs. Ngozi Obasi; Treasurer, Mrs Adaeze Anosike; during their General meeting of Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation .held in Lagos on 29/8/2024.
Founder / President . , Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) Signing the Condolence Register in remembering one of their Patron Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.
From left (10th ) Lady Ada Ofoegbu; Founder / President , Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation . Chief (Mrs.) Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) and other members , during their General meeting of held in Lagos on29/8/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
