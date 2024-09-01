Champion Newspapers Limited
Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation, General meeting held in Lagos

L-r... Member, Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation .Chief  (Mrs ) Amaka Nwabunike;  National Coordinator .Chief  Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue; Secretary  .Mrs. Ogele Eucharia; Member .Mrs Amaka Aghajuba; Founder / President . Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) ;Abia Ex.Officer .Mrs Ngozi Kanu ; Member . Mrs. Ifeyinwa Anyibe;  Treasurer, Mrs Adaeze Anosike; Financial Secretary ,Mrs. Ngozi Obasi; During their General meeting of  held in Lagos on29/8/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r…President   Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation .  Chief  (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora,(Onaedo) ; Secretary  .Mrs. Ogele  Eucharia; National Coordinator .Chief  Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue;  Assistant Secretary, Chief (Mrs.) Maureen Akpaneche; Financial Secretary ,Mrs. Ngozi Obasi; Treasurer, Mrs Adaeze Anosike; during their General meeting of  Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation .held in Lagos on 29/8/2024.

L-R…Mrs  Blessing Igbodika ; Mrs Eleam Grace ; Chief (Mrs) Princess Ify Okpala; Chief  (Mrs. ) Amaka Nwabunike;  National Coordinator .Chief  Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue; Secretary  Mrs. Ogele Eucharia; Member .Mrs Amaka Aghajuba and  Founder / President . Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo).

L-r… Mrs Ebere Egbuna; Mrs Rose Anuaka; Mrs Ezebo Nkoriba ; Mrs Blessing Igbodika ; Mrs Eleam Grace ; Chief (Mrs) Princess Ify Okpala; Chief (Mrs. ) Amaka Nwabunike; National Coordinator Chief Dr.(Mrs.) Ivy Aguzue and  Secretary Mrs. Ogele Eucharia.

Founder / President . , Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation  Chief (Mrs.). Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) Signing the Condolence Register in remembering  one of their Patron  Late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

From left (10th ) Lady Ada Ofoegbu; Founder / President , Odimma Umuada Igbo Prestigious Women Foundation .  Chief (Mrs.) Violet Uche Obiora, (Onaedo) and other members , during their  General meeting of  held in Lagos on29/8/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

