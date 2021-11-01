Obiano’s Aide resigns, says Obiano treated his father unfairly

By Pamela Eboh Awka

Son of the former traditional ruler of Mkpunando Community in Aguleri, who was killed by unknown gun men months ago has resigned his appointment with the Anambra State government.

Chinedu Edozieuno, a former Senior Special Assistant to the governor on dredging and excavation cited unjust treatment on the part of Governor Willie Obiano’s government as the reason driving his decision.

In a letter he addressed to the governor? Edozieuno wrote,

Your Excellency,

RESIGNATION OF MY APPOINTMENT

I sincerely wish to resign my appointment as SSA to your esteemed office on dredging and earth excavation.

I was appointed in recognition of my father’s contribution in your emergence as the Governor of Anambra state, while my portfolio was assigned to me due to my experience and knowledge in sand winning business.

Before my appointment, Anambra state sand beach toll/ Environmental remediation fees was nothing to write about. But when I was appointed, I used my knowledge and experience to work tirelessly by providing data that helped in increasing the revenue window to an unimaginable height.

I am resigning because of the injustices my beloved father suffered under your administration. My father was unlawfully dethroned and the dethronment made him vulnerable, hence he was gruesomely murdered.

It is on record that you QUICKLY placed 20 million naira bounty on anyone that will avail you information on the murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili ( Husband of late Dora Akunyili). But it took you 20days via phone call to sympathise with me over the murder of my beloved father ( A traditional ruler in your community)

In light of the evolving truth, I wish to sincerely resign my appointment so as to continue my political career in a party where love, equity, fairness are practiced. No sane man will dine and wine with a government that treated his father the way your government did to my father, ma na MADUABUROCHUKWU.