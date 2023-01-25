Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Obi escapes attack in Katsina, fingers desperate politicians 

Latest News
By Editor
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

 

 

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi  escaped attack by some hired hoodlums after a hugely successful rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium, Katsina.

 

According to a statement by the Head of Media of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Diran Onifade, the presidential candidate has since condemned the attack which he described as handiwork of desperate politicians.

 

The statement read, “Our candidate had met with women in a townhall and then held a hugely successful rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium. However on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his drivers side causing substantial damage to the vehicle. To the glory of God, Mr Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt.

 

“Subsequently another set of thugs also  threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several  vehicles including that of our official stage crew.

 

“The two incidents taken together make us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the northwest locked up but are now shocked by the show of force of the Obidient Movement in the region.

 

“While thanking the good people of Katsina who came out enmasse to support our campaign yesterday,  we call on security agencies to investigate this matter to forestall future occurrences.”

 

Continue Reading
Editor 9750 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Buhari inaugurates Lagos Blue Line, J.K. Randle Centre for…

Atiku: APC has disunited Nigeria, ‘ll  accord peace,…

IGP praises policewoman, Justina Omogbai, based in Lagos

33 yr-old man nabbed for defiling 11 yr-old daughter in…

1 of 1,367