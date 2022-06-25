Obaseki proceeds on annual vacation, transfers powers to Deputy, Shaibu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has proceeded on his annual leave and has transferred powers to his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, to act in his stead while he is away.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, said the governor has written to the Edo State Assembly, to intimate the House of the development.

He said: “The governor has proceeded on his annual leave and has transferred power to his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu. The Edo State House of Assembly has been duly informed about the development.”

This would be the second time the governor has transferred power to his deputy, further cementing the administration’s respect for democratic ideals as enshrined in the 1999 constitution.