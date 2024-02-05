Obasanjo Condoles With Namibian President, People

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI, Abeokuta

A former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday condoled with the new President of Namibia, Nangolo Mbumba and people of the country, following the death of immediate past President Hage Geingob.

Geingob, 82, died early on Sunday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the capital, Windhoek.

Obasanjo Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi stated that the disclosure was made in a condolence letter to the new President of Namibia on Sunday evening hinting that the death of the former President was received with shock and sorrow.

The former Nigerian leader noted that as a statesman, profound thinker, tactician, and patriot, the late President Geingob devoted his time to the service of Namibia in particular and our continent in general.

“As a patriot and a veteran of the Namibia’s independence struggle who served in top political positions since independence in 1990, he made sterling contributions to the political and socio-economic development of Namibia.”

Obasanjo added that, “in all of his undertakings, he acquitted himself as an African leader of great distinction to his country.

“Indeed, Africa has lost one of its finest sons. He will be sorely missed by all of us, particularly your good self, who had worked closely with him as his Vice-President striving to create opportunities for the growth and development of Namibia and Africa.

“I pray God to grant you the wisdom, courage and fortitude you will need as you assumed, today, his mantle of leadership to bring his life-long struggle to a continuum for the good of Namibia and the continent.

“On behalf of my family and on my own behalf, I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to you, the government and people of Namibia on this great loss. Our sympathy also goes to the family of the deceased at this moment of grief as we pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We also beseech the Almighty to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest,” Obasanjo stated in the condolence letter to the new President, Nangolo Mbumba.