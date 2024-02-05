Bye-election: Umahi congratulates Prof Ani over victory

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The minister of works, David Umahi has congratulated Prof Okorie Anthony Ani of All Progressives Congress, (APC)

for winning the bye-election to fil the vacant position in Ebonyi South Senatorial District

Umahi also hailed the people of Ebonyi for voting a capable hand to represent them at the upper chamber.

The minister, in a congratulatory message to the elected senator expressed confidence that the senator would serve the people well.

The message reads: “I am delighted to convey my warm congratulations to the winner of the Ebonyi South Senatorial District bye-election of 3rd February, 2024, Professor Okorie Anthony Ani of All Progressives Congress, APC.

“Indeed, this heartwarming news of your victory and the proportional scores of the Political Parties are eminent testaments to the popularity of our great Party, the APC in Ebonyi State. I applaud the good sense of judgment of the people of Ebonyi South Senatorial District who freely chose to vote for the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC based on their convictions of his moral and intellectual capacity to represent his people in the 10th Senate and their confidence in the Renewed Hope administration of our dear President, *His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR* and the People’s Charter of Needs of the Governor of Ebonyi State, *His Excellency, Rt Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru*.

“I appreciate the leadership and structure of our great Party at all levels for their tenacity of purpose that brought victory to our great Party.

“My dear brother, I have no doubt that you will represent the people of Ebonyi South effectively and defend the cause of their unity and progress. I wish you the best as you move to represent our people at the nation’s red chamber.

“Once more congratulations, and please accept the assurances of the deepest considerations of the esteemed regards and best wishes of my family, the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works”.