Bye-election: Umahi congratulates Prof Ani over victory

People & Power
32
By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja
The minister of works, David Umahi has congratulated Prof Okorie Anthony Ani of All Progressives Congress, (APC)
for winning the bye-election to fil the vacant position in Ebonyi South Senatorial District
Umahi also hailed the people of Ebonyi for voting a capable hand to represent them at the upper chamber.
The minister, in a congratulatory message to the elected senator expressed confidence that the senator would serve the people well.
The message reads: “I am delighted to convey  my warm  congratulations to the winner of the  Ebonyi South Senatorial District bye-election of 3rd February, 2024, Professor Okorie Anthony Ani of All Progressives Congress, APC.
“Indeed, this heartwarming news of  your victory and the proportional scores of the Political  Parties are eminent testaments to the  popularity  of our great  Party, the APC in Ebonyi State. I applaud the good sense  of judgment of the  people  of Ebonyi South Senatorial District  who freely chose to vote for the candidate  of All Progressives Congress, APC based on their convictions of his moral and intellectual  capacity to represent  his people  in the 10th Senate  and their  confidence  in the Renewed Hope administration of  our dear President, *His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR* and the People’s  Charter  of Needs of the Governor of Ebonyi State, *His Excellency, Rt Hon. Bldr. Francis Ogbonna  Nwifuru*.
“I appreciate the leadership  and structure of our great  Party at  all levels  for their  tenacity  of purpose  that brought  victory to our great  Party.
“My dear brother, I have no doubt  that you will  represent the people of Ebonyi South effectively and defend  the cause of their unity and progress. I wish you  the best as you move to represent  our people  at the nation’s  red chamber.
“Once more congratulations, and please  accept  the  assurances  of  the deepest considerations of the esteemed  regards  and best wishes of my family, the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Works”.
