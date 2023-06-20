Obasa meets Tinubu in Aso Villa, appreciates collaboration between Lagos, FG

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on Monday met with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Aso Villa, Abuja, appreciating the President for fostering collaboration between Lagos and the Federal Government.

The meeting with the President was disclosed by the Speaker on his verified Twitter page, noting that it was a constructive engagement.

The tweet read, “I’m honoured to have had the opportunity of meeting with our esteemed President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, earlier today.

“Engaging in constructive discussions, we deliberated on issues of national importance and, I can say I am encouraged knowing that we have the best man

“for the job at the centre. Nigeria ‘ll be great again. I am grateful to Mr. President for his leadership & commitment to fostering collaboration btw (sic) Lagos & the centre.

“Together, we’ll work tirelessly to advance the welfare of our constituents & build a brighter future for all.

Recall that Obasa had been unanimously elected as the Speaker for the 10th Assembly by 39 members of the State House on June 6.

The election of Obasa symbolized a three consecutive terms to lead the State Assembly. He was elected as the Speaker in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 and now in 2023.

Hon Temitope Adewale representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency I nominated Obasa which was seconded by Hon Sylvester Ogunkelu Epe Constituency II.

The 10th Assembly is composed of 20 returning members and 20 new members. The House comprises of a total number of 40 members.

Out of the total 40 members, 38 members were elected from the All Progressives Congress, APC and two are from Labour Party, LP.

In his speech after the proclamation and inauguration, Obasa noted, “Under my leadership, @lshaofficial will operate an open and inclusive administration where all members will be carried along and given equal opportunity to contribute towards the development of the State.”

