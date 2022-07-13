Oba Adetona commends Glo on spectacular 2022 Ojude Oba festival

Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, has commended digital solutions provider, Globacom, for hosting a spectacular 2022 edition of Ojude Oba Festival.

Speaking at the event held in Ijebu Ode on Monday, Adetona said the company’s sponsorship of the festival since 2006 has added great value to the annual cultural carnival.

He noted that features such as the festival promotion, royal banquet, music show and beauty pageant organized by Globacom made this year’s edition a glorious one, and described the company’s Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., as an icon who promotes Nigeria’s value systems and cultures.

Globacom’s representative at the festival, Mr Yomi Ogunbamowo, said the company’s continued collaboration with the Ojude Oba Festival Committee shows its commitment to celebrating the best of Nigeria’s culture and tradition and preserving them for posterity.

“We believe in supporting platforms for our diverse peoples across the country to fully express their cultures and traditions. This has become all the more expedient with the advent of globalization. Our cultures are a major part of our history which should be preserved”.

In the Regberegbe competition which was one of the key features of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival, Egbe Obayori Okunrin Asiwaju emerged the best dressed age grade and won N500,000, while Egbe Tobalase Okunrin and Egbe Bobamayegun won N300,000 and N200,000 respectively as first and second runners-up in the male category. Egbe Bobamayegun Obinrin Asiwaju came first with Egbe Arobayo Obinrin and Egbe Tobalase Obinrin emerging as runners-up in the female category, winning the same prizes as their male counterparts.

In the Balogun contest, Balogun Kuku was adjudged the best in skills and dexterity on their horses, while Balogun Odunuga and Balogun Gamugasa came second and third winning N500,000, N300,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Globacom also presented prizes to winners of its festival promo. Five lucky subscribers went home with tricycles, 10 won television sets while ten were presented grinding machines.

In the Ojude Oba Beauty Pageant, 19-year-old Oluwafunmilade Osotekun, a student of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, emerged Miss Ojude Oba 2022. She went home with N150,000 cash prize and Glo brand items. Christiana Adenike Ogunwusi, 23, a student of Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu, came second to win N100,000, while 23-year-old beautician, Ogunsanwo Nafisat Abisola, came third, winning N50,000.