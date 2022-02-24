Oakville ground-breaking: Experts laud Olomola-Sijuwade’s pioneering role as female developer

Barr. Kemi Olomola-Sijuwade, a female developer, has been commended for her pioneering roles in the housing development in the FCT, a sector dominated by male gender.

Mrs Olomola-Sijuwade, the founder and director of Greenland Concepts Nigeria Limited on Tuesday successfully carried out the ground breaking ceremony for her flagship green development, Oakville Homes at Karshi, in the outskirts of FCT.

The President of the REDAN, Alhaji Aliyu Wamako in his opening remarks lauded the efforts of Olomola-Sijuwade as a foremost female developer for her contribution towards housing development in the FCT.

Also, the MD/CEO of Family Homes Funds Limited, Mr. Femi Adewole in his goodwill message said that it is very important that female developers are assisted in the industry and are encouraged with support since the construction industry is filled with men. He also commended Olomola-Sijuwade for her resilience, diligence and commitment to quality and excellence in housing development.

Also speaking, Barr. Festus Adebayo, Convener of the Abuja International Housing Show said: “Nigeria can only say it is recording progress in the housing sector when government begins to unveil pyramids of houses as it is doing for rice in the agricultural sector.”

In her response Olomola-Sijuwade thanked and appreciated everyone present at the ground breaking.

She said her firm has been doing housing projects and developments for over 22 years and has been reducing the housing deficit in the country.

She also stated that the values and principles that guide her as an individual are the same values that the OAKVILLE HOMES project represents. These values are integrity, honesty, trust, excellence, dedication and resilience.

She appreciated the REDAN President for his stamp of approval on the project and the assurance given to everyone that whatever they are getting is authentic. She appreciated that the NSITF Cooperative Society for the confidence reposed in Greenland Concepts having chosen GCNL as their official developer to provide housing for their members. She concluded by thanking everyone present at the occasion for their assistance and support. The organizers made a call for the general public to subscribe to the project as it is fast selling out. The highlight of the event was the foundation laying ceremony conducted by the Chairman, Alhaji Wamako and supported by other dignitaries present at the event. They include the Managing Director/CEO of Aso Savings and Loans Limited, ably represented by the ED, Corporate Services, Mr. Enesi Makoju, Independent Non-Executive Director of Greenland Concepts Nigeria, Barr. Olaitan Komolafe, the immediate past acting Executive Secretary of FCDA, Hajiya Zalihau Ahmed; Executive Director, Bank of Industry, Mrs. Toyin Adeniji; Managing Director/CEO, Hydrafoam Limited, Mr. Abdulhakeem Huthman; Chief Executive Officer of Cognity Advisor, Mr. Tope Toogun amongst others.

