NSE Victoria Island Branch identifies problems of manufacturing sector

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Victoria Island Branch, has identified globalization, technological shifts, changing consumer behaviours and the recent health crises as some of challenges the manufacturing sector.

The Branch Chairman of the NSE, Engr. Emeka Benson Ibeh, who stated this during a press conference on the Engineering Week, which has the theme: “Re-Engineering the Manufacturing Sector for Competitiveness and Enhanced Economic Growth”.

Engr. Ibeh said the manufacturing sector was the lifeblood of any economy, “Not only does it provide jobs and livelihoods to millions, but it also determines the pace at which a nation grows, innovates, and prospers”.

He, however, said: “But today, we face challenges, which have pressed upon us the need for re-engineering and reimagining our approach”.

On how to re-engineer for competitiveness “and ensure our products, our methods, and our minds stand tall on the global stage”, Engr. Ibeh said: “The answer, ladies and gentlemen, lies in innovation, in training, and in unity. And that’s precisely what this Engineering Week aims to encapsulate”

.Highlighting the activities lined up for the Week, he said while Day On is for the Press Conference on the event, he added that:”On Day 2, the 22nd of August, we are privileged to host the Engr. Babagana Mohammed Distinguished Annual Public Lecture”, adding that: “This lecture series has always served as a beacon of knowledge, shedding light on pivotal topics that move our society forward”.

“On Day 3, the emphasis shifts from ideation to application. The Training and Skill Acquisition Programme is not just about empowering our engineers with new tools and techniques, but also about creating a workforce that is agile, adaptable, and ready for the next big challenge. In a rapidly evolving world, continuous learning is not just an advantage, but a necessity”, he stated.

“Day 4, an especially significant day for our community, will see our Annual General Meeting, where there will be discussions on the roadmap for the future, election of branch leaders and induction of new corporate members.

“We will be laying the foundation stones for a brighter tomorrow”, he added.

“On Day 5, our focus will turn towards the community at large with the Public Safety Sensitization Campaign. Engineering, after all, is not just about creating; it’s about ensuring that what we create is safe, sustainable, and beneficial for all. This campaign serves as a reminder of our duty to the society that we serve”, Engr. Ibeh said..

He expressed his belief that with collective effort, the future of Nigerian manufacturing will be brighter, bolder, and more robust than ever before, adding: “Together, we can re-engineer our path to prosperity”.

For a better society