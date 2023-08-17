Tackle security challenges, Akeredolu’s aide begs Tinubu

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The present administration of President Bola Tinubu has been called upon to tackle the spate of insecurity in the country to give room for development especially in area of food sufficiency that will reduce hunger and starvation apart from boosting the nation’s economy.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Ondo State Governor on Agriculture and Agro Business, Pastor Akin Olotu gave the charge while fielding questions from reporters at a media parley organised by the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ondo State.

Olotu, who lamented that the Security Architecture in the country is not working, blamed the National Assembly for not doing enough in its legislative assignments.

He recalled that all Governors at their Forum agreed to have State Police to provide adequate security for the people, stressing the need for power devolution which should be achieved through the National Assembly.

The SSA noted that if there is sufficient security, farmers would be able to operate freely and provide sufficient food crops.

Besides, he reiterated the commitment of the Ondo State government to collaborate and support all efforts to develop and move the cocoa and cashew industries forward in the state.

According to him, if the government at all levels put more efforts to develop cocoa, cashew and the value chain locally, there would be tremendous impact on the economy.

He said cashew had become a national commodity that grows across the 36 states of the federation, with cocoa in second place in terms of foreign exchange earnings to the economy.

Speaking on farmers in the State forest reserves, he said “when this administration came in, we started the registration of farmers in the forest and the registration was never meant to confirm the ownership on them. And when we started it, most of them were not faithful, and most of them were not from Ondo state and we now made it compulsory for them that you cannot be mining our resources here and take it to elsewhere.

Olotu, warned the “Camp Heads’ at the forest reserve areas to stop fomenting the efforts of the government to provide the adequate security for farmers in the state.

