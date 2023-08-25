NSE Ikeja Branch holds Engineering Week Aug. 28

The Ikeja Branch of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) will start its week-long 2023Engineering Week on Monday, August 28 with the theme: ‘Excellence in Engineering: Cultivating a Culture of Quality& Innovation in a Complex Economy”.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Branch Chairman and the Planning Committee Chairman, Engr. Femi John Adedotun, MNSE, and Engr. Nimot Muili, MNSE, respectively.

The Week will start with Awareness Day featuring Media/Stakeholders’ Engagement on Monday, August 28 at Selected locations of the Branch, followed by the Collaboration Day on Tuesday, August 29 with Lecture on: (1) ‘2nd Ademola Olorunfemi Colloquium and (2) Mechanized & Digital Options for Transforming the Agricultural Value Chain at Nigeria’s Economic Main stay” to be held at Main Hall of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Headquarters’ Annex, 1, Engineering Close, Victoria Island, Lagos by 10am.

On Wednesday, August 30, there will be Public Lecture and Young Engineers’ Day at NSE Ikeja Branch, Ralph Alabi Engineering Center, Ikeja, while Thursday, August 31 is the Impact Day, featuring Excellence in Engineering Campaign and Annual General Meeting (AGM) at selected locations of the Branch and NSE Ikeja Branch Headquarters, respectively, at 10am.

The Week will be rounded off on Friday, September 1 (Reward Day) featuring Engineering Excellence Award Night, which starts by 3pm at NSE Ikeja Branch, Ralph Alabi Engineering Center, Ikeja.

