NPA Commissions Modern Control Towers for Lagos, Tin Can Island Ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has inaugurated modern control towers for the Lagos and Tin Can Island Port complexes in its quest of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa.

In his address during the inauguration, Managing Director/CEO of NPA, Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, said that safety and security constitute critical operational preconditions towards the actualization of the regional hub status.

Bello-Koko explained that the commissioning of the control tower “signposts our unwavering commitment towards improving operational efficiency through aggressive infrastructure and equipment renewal.

“The multiplicity of functions such as Vessel Traffic Management, Navigation Assistance, Advance Visibility, Safety and Security, Emergency Response, Communication, Resource Management and Disaster Risk Mitigation amongst other crucial functions which a control tower enables are the reasons why we placed the equipping of this facility on top priority as management team.

“As most of us are aware, safety and security constitute critical operational preconditions necessary for the actualization of our strategic intent of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa, which is why we placed high priority on putting in place a modern control tower of this nature in order enhance our domain awareness capability.”

The NPA MD affirmed that placing high priority on putting in place modern control towers would also boost the agency’s domain awareness capability.

In his words: “The commissioning of this communication and data-generating facility which enhances our capacity to collate, organize and distribute vessel data with relevant stakeholders in a consistent format is timely as it is coming at a time when the series of efforts geared towards having a Port Community System (PCS) necessary to make our ports more competitive and thus attractive of greater vessel traffic are beginning to crystallize.

“Given the decrepit and non-functional state we met this facility, the decision to invest so much towards making it the state-of-the-art and well equipped edifice was made taking cognizance of the need to equip our highly cherished and well trained marine talents with the right tools and comfort required to deliver efficient services to our stakeholders.

“Sustainably providing efficient port service in safe, secure, and customer friendly environment requires that we ensure and assure that we are up to date in terms of skill and equipment, and I will like to assure that beyond this commissioning today, we are resolved to continually equip and re-equip this facility whilst training and re-training its users to be best-in-class.

“Let me seize this opportunity to implore all users of this facility to make the best use of this facility and I expect that we begin to realize commensurate value for money spent.’’

Commenting on the need for sustainable operational efficiency, Bello-Koko revealed that the NPA is partnering with the Nigerian Navy for the rehabilitation, re-equipping and locating of its signal stations near the naval base for improved communication.

He stated further “Also, we are in partnership with NLNG Ship Management Limited to provide VTS that will ensure improved operational efficiency.

“In keeping with our resolve to deepen synergy with sister agencies, we have constructed a building facility to provide operational comfort for government agencies that operate within the ports for both Tin Can and Apapa.

“Undoubtedly, a lot of hard work was put to make this project a reality, so I want to commend Marine & Operations Directorate, Engineering, Training, Facilities Management and all other departments who partnered with them to actualize this remarkable feat.

“Let me add that there is a pressing need to deepen our maintenance culture. The sustainability of investments such as this rests heavily on how well we maintain them which we are committed to do.

“The benefits of this investment such as reduction in cost of training, improved capacity to monitor quality, speed, convenience and deepening of local content amongst others will certainly make us all proud to be a part of this noble cause,’’ he added.