Ondo APC flays SDP’s rumours on Akeredolu’s health status

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Ondo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday expressed disappointment at the recent actions of the state criticizing Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his state of health in a “pretentious manner”.

A statement by its Director of Media & Publicity, Steve Otaloro said: “We find it extremely hypocritical that the Social Democratic Party, which has been silent on issues affecting their party in the state, suddenly found its voice to suggest an impending storm in the state to buttress the figment of their imagination as unnecessary.

“This kind of pretentious act is nothing but a cheap attempt to score political points at the expense of the well-being of the healing Governor and the people of Ondo State.

“We wish to assure the people of Ondo State that there is no cause for alarm. Governor Akeredolu, although the governor is indisposed, as mortals, everyone can be sick. He still delegates duties to his Deputy Governor and gives directives to other cabinet members.

“We urge all well-meaning citizens of the state to ignore the baseless and unfounded claims of the oppositions and continue to support the Governor in his efforts to move the state forward.

“We also call on the SDP-man to desist from engaging in cheap political gimmicks and focus on constructive engagements that will benefit the people of Ondo State. We must all work together to build a better, stronger and more prosperous Ondo State.

“We want to admonish the other opposition parties to show genuine concern at this time and know that as humans, anyone can be sick. It is unnecessary to heat up the polity with baseless allegations”.

The party hailed the people of Ondo State for their prayers for Governor Akeredolu as he recuperates, assuring that he will continue to serve them as Governor.

