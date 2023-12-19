Champion Newspapers Limited
NPA bursts fake electronic call-up syndicate at MPS Pregate

Maritime
In a move geared towards frontally tackling the activities of unpatriotic elements sabotaging the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) electronic truck traffic management (e- CallUp) system also know as “eto”, the Authority’s officials and security agents undertook a spot check of the MPS Pregate and made a mind boggling discovery of 249 fake vehicle plate numbers and 149 units of Minimum Safety Standard (MSS) stickers.

Further checks of the terminal led to a discovery of another 164 pieces of vehicle number plates and 133 pieces of MSS Stickers that are not fixed on any truck in readiness to be deployed for proxy booking.

The fake number plates and MSS tickets were immediately confiscated and the terminal manager invited for questioning.

This development validates the Authority’s position on the existence of a deliberate and well orchestrated effort to undermine the electronic Call Up system which was initiated by the NPA to eliminate human interface in managing traffic in and out of the Ports as a measure of sustainably taming the menace of traffic gridlock hurting the national economy.

The Nigerian Ports Authority is however resolute in consolidating the e-call up project and its other process automation initiatives in order to grow the maritime sector to its full potential.

