NOVAmbl Asset Management Dollar Fixed Income Fund named best performer of 2023.

NOVAmbl Asset Management’s Dollar Fixed Income Fund has been named as the best-performing Dollar Fund in 2023 by Nairametrics, the leading financial information and content creation company based on data from the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC).

NOVAmbl Asset Management is a subsidiary of NOVA Merchant Bank.

SEC had reported that a total of 21 dollar funds registered during the review period averaged an impressive 8.5% return, and all funds within this category achieved positive returns in 2023, with NOVAmbl Asset Management’s Dollar Fixed Income Fund emerging as the best-performing.

Undoubtedly, NOVA Merchant Bank’s dedication to excellence and its unwavering commitment to delivering consistent returns have positioned NOVAmbl Asset Management at the forefront of the Asset management landscape in Nigeria.

The recognition goes ahead to affirm the Bank’s expertise in navigating the complexities of the market and its ability to optimise investments for maximum returns.

Just recently, NOVA Merchant Bank Limited, the parent company of NOVAmbl Asset Management announced that it is set to begin its conversion to full Commercial Banking Business following its recent requisition of the national commercial banking license from the relevant authorities.

To this end, the bank appointed Mr. Adebowale Oyedeji, as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer to effectively stir its operations and deliver on its new mandate.

In another major development, NOVA Merchant Bank not long ago announced a substantial increase in staff salaries by up to 50% for all staff, another resounding indication of the Bank’s commitment to its workforce.

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited is an investment grade rated merchant bank in Nigeria that offers an integrated suite of financial solutions covering Financial Intermediation, Wholesale and Investment Banking, Asset and Securities Management, Trade Services, Cash Management, Transaction and Digital Banking.