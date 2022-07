The solemnization of the holy matrimony of Nora Ijeoma Okwuise and Joseph Kesiena Eke held recently at Holy Family Catholic Church, FESTAC. Photo show the couple with the groom’s parents Mrs Philomena Eke, an alumnus of Abia State University and senor staff of Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and her husband Jacob Onoagharakpote Eke shortly after the church.

For a better society