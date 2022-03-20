Noor Takaful kicks off roadshow in Kano to deepen insurance penetration

…visits Emir of Kano to solicit support

Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, the pioneer composite Takaful Insurance firm in Nigeria, has kicked off roadshow activities in Kano to entrench and deepen penetration on Takaful insurance.

The roadshow kicked off with a homage to the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, in his palace on Monday, March 15, 2022.

Speaking during the visit, the Vice-Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Aminu Tukur, who led the Noor Takaful delegation to the Emir’s palace, stated that the visit to Emir was symbolic and significant to solicit the royal blessings and of the traditional ruler ahead of its planned roadshow activities.

In his remarks, shortly after welcoming the visitors, the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Aminu Ado Bayero, commended the organization for bringing such an opportunity to the people of Kano State, particularly at a time when many Nigerians were looking for a viable alternative to conventional insurance.

The Emir called on Nigerians to embrace the system of Takaful insurance given its immense benefits and acceptance in the Islamic world. He urged the organization to remain truthful to its promise in its dealings with people and its operations.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Noor Takaful held a hangout event that offered an opportunity to engage entrepreneurs and Nigerians residing in Kano state on the numerous benefits of Takaful insurance.

During the hangout, Vice Chairman, Noor Takaful Insurance Limited, Aminu Tukur, explained that Takaful insurance offers an investment plan that allows customers to have a systematic and committed strategy to save for their future with guaranteed protection.

According to Tukur, the roadshow is intended to sensitize and set the pace for the North to embrace insurance, especially Takaful insurance as an alternative to conventional insurance to cater to the sentiments of religion and tradition.

He disclosed further that the company remains committed to promoting ethical insurance in Nigeria, adding that many customers who did not make claims have received payment of surplus over the last four years.

“Takaful is based on Sharia principles. If you do not get a claim, you will be entitled to get a surplus. Noor Takaful, which started operations five years ago, has been paying surplus distribution to those who have not made claims over the last 3 or 4 years. We are the first and only Takaful operator ever to do that. We are in the process of paying another one this year”, he said

He noted that the Takaful offerings are widely accepted globally, adding that countries like Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates have taken advantage of its benefits.

“Under the Takaful policy, there is the General Takaful. In this case, Noor Takaful covers insurance such as Motor vehicles, fire, goods in transit, agric takaful. In the case of Family Takaful, it covers the death of a family member or an individual or staff of an organization. We referred to it as life insurance in the conventional insurance space. Under the 2004 Pension Reform Act, which was amended in 2014, families must have group life for their staff”, he added.

Noor Takaful Insurance Ltd, a takaful insurance firm, was established and duly licensed by NAICOM in April 2016 as the first full-fledge composite takaful insurance operator in Nigeria with a 100 per cent indigenous Nigerian shareholding. The company currently plays the pioneering and leading role in unlocking takaful insurance potential for Nigeria. Its operational framework is regulated by NAICOM and is also subject to the Insurance Act 2003.