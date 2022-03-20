Cellulant Partners United Bank for Africa to Expand Payments in 19 African markets

Partnership between Cellulant and United Bank for Africa extends

payments services for merchants and consumers across the African

continent

Lagos, March 17 2022;- Leading Pan-African Payments Company Cellulant

and Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, have

announced a partnership that will extend payment services for merchants

and consumers across 19 key African countries in which UBA operates.

These countries include Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Zambia,

Tanzania, Uganda, Republic of Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad,

Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Guinea, Liberia,

Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Senegal.

This network represents one of the primary tools in bringing together

Africa’s fragmented payments ecosystem, ensuring Cellulant’s Payment

Gateway, Tingg, is available to a vast number of merchants and consumers

in each of these markets.

Already over US$15bn in gross value payments are processed by Cellulant

across the shared markets – and this partnership has the scope to expand

the numbers significantly.

“We are delighted to welcome the United Bank for Africa as a new banking

partner,” says Akshay Grover, Group CEO at Cellulant. “As the payments

landscape in Africa continues to evolve, we believe that FinTech’s and

banks need to have a deeper collaboration in expanding opportunities

that will help ease payments & collections for businesses and their

consumers across all sectors of the economy.”

“The partnership with UBA extends our unparalleled reach across the

continent and gives merchants and consumers in our shared network the

opportunity to enjoy streamlined digital payments services directly

through their bank.”

Speaking on the partnership, Group Deputy Managing Director, United Bank

for Africa, Oliver Alawuba, said: ‘We are happy to welcome Cellulant to

Nigeria for this MoU signing and most importantly into UBA’s expansive

landscape. UBA is ready; we are indeed set to dominate the entire

digital banking space in Africa. “Our bank, as you know, is one of the

largest financial services institutions in Africa, providing services to

over 25 million customers in 23 countries 20 of which are on the African

continent. This speaks to our strength and capability in terms of

delivering innovative digital solutions to the last mile”.

He continued, “As the needs of our customers change, we are consistently

adapting innovative solutions and partnerships to provide them with

excellent and convenient services. With our strategic partnerships, we

can accelerate the drive for financial inclusion and economic wellbeing

of Africans on the continent. As a customer focused bank we are

dedicated to ensuring first rate customer service to all our customers

as well as fashion out the best possible ways to ease the way they

transact”.

Alawuba during the signing ceremony at the UBA House in Lagos, noted

that “Collaborating with Cellulant will allow for maximum impact when it

comes to changing lives and introducing smarter ways for people to make

payments in Africa”.

The announcement is the latest in a line of new partnerships for

Cellulant, as it continues to expand its network with leading financial

institutions like UBA. The company’s payments platform, Tingg, now

available via 120 banks, is a one-stop payment gateway for multinational

corporations, mid-caps and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) alike.

‘Our partnership with UBA is an opportunity to further simplify the

payment experience for businesses looking to collect payments online or

offline. This is particularly impactful for businesses who face daily

administrative challenges because of the industry’s fragmentation.” says

David Waithaka, Chief Revenue Officer at Cellulant.

The platform enables merchants to receive, view, and reconcile all their

payments via a single application programming interface (API), cutting

out the need to sign up for multiple payment providers, including mobile

money and mobile money operators (MoMos).

This simultaneously streamlines businesses’ administration processes

while expanding the range of payment options they can offer to

consumers, ensuring maximum choice and flexibility both offline and

online.

“By offering a one-stop-shop payments platform through UBA across the 19

countries it is present in Africa, we are opening up the possibility for

merchants to seamlessly accept payments from a huge range of payment

methods (banks, mobile money and cards), whilst managing all their

back-office processes in one place. Local, regional and global

businesses can now focus on growth and expansion across Africa.”