No one is happy anymore – Gov Ortom laments state of nation

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has lamented that Nigerians are currently in pain over the state of the nation ranging from deteriorating security situation to economic issues.

The governor who spoke on Friday during the swearing-in of the new National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP led by its Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and other members of the National Working Committee, NWC, appealed to Nigerians to work together for the restoration of the country’s glory.

He urged all citizens of the country to put partisan politics, religion and ethnic sentiments aside and team up with the PDP for the rescue of the nation.

Governor Ortom made the appeal on Friday while speaking with Government House Press Crew in Abuja after the

The Governor stated that due to the abysmal performance of the APC, the economy of the country has been completely ruined with millions of Nigerians without jobs while the country is going through the worst security challenges.

In his words, “I want to appreciate God and to say that despite all that is happening economically, security wise and socially where Nigerians are mourning, in pain and lamenting every day, nobody is happy again that we have a country called Nigeria.

“But with the swearing in of a new leadership of the PDP in place which is an alternative to the APC-led Government, I am hopeful for myself, for my state and for my country Nigeria. And this is a project that every one of us must ensure that we work towards rescuing Nigeria and rebuilding it as our National chairman has said.”

Governor Ortom lamented that while killings of innocent citizens are going on everyday in the country by bandits who have formed themselves a parallel Government, President Muhammadu Buhari was comfortable attending Trade Fair in Dubai instead of working to fix the challenges.

The Governor expressed hope that the coming in of Dr. Ayu and other members of the National Working Committee marks the beginning of the rescue mission and called on the people to work together to rebuild the country which the founding fathers envisaged.

