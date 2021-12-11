Reducing the menace of articulated vehicles on Nigerian roads

Although, expectedly President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with parents, relations and friends of the Ojodu Grammar School students who lost their lives in the tragic accident of Tuesday, December 7, along the Isheri Road, Ojodu, in Lagos State, we are of the strong opinion that the time has come when both the federal and state governments must put the right steps forward in addressing the carnage associated with articulated vehicles on our roads.

For years, and we dare say, for lack of doing much to check their menace, articulated vehicles and their drivers have constituted themselves into one of the most potent killer squads on Nigerian roads. We used ‘Nigerian roads’ advisedly because we are certain that the nature and structure of roads in Nigeria are like nowhere else.

If we must concede to the assertion by the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) in Lagos, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide that agents of government who are involved in maintaining law and order on our roads including road safety officials are professional in their conducts, it therefore follow that government should spare deeper thoughts and actions in minimizing the causes of road accidents with particular emphasis on human and infrastructural factors.

A recent research indicated that out of about 358 transport accidents recorded in Nigeria between 2019 and 2020, 70 per cent involved articulated trucks and other heavy-duty vehicles. The survey further showed that about 32 per cent of truck drivers are below 30 years and probably immature and inexperienced to handle such psychologically-demanding tasks. Nigeria is said to have lost ₦39 billion to trailer accidents in the previous year of 2018 when a total of 650 tankers and trailers were involved in crashes with over 90 per cent of the affected vehicles having been used for haulage transportation for over 30 years.

Studies have equally confirmed that 62 per cent of trucks involved in serious road mishaps that resulted in monumental disasters were of poor quality which probably aided fire outbreaks whenever there was an accident. Study has also shown that about 54 per cent of fuel spilling that had led to fire outbreaks was as a result of negligence on the part of truck drivers.

The most common but permanently recurring causes of road accidents involving articulated and heavy duty trucks include failure to comply with the rules of the road traffic, low driving skills combined with a poor assessment of the situation on the road, lack of adequate road infrastructure as well as poor technical conditions of vehicles

For sake of emphasis, let us add to the list issues which include inappropriately adjusted speed by a driver to traffic conditions, careless pedestrian entrance on the road in front of moving vehicle, the state of intoxication on the part of drivers and pedestrians, poor technical state of vehicles plying the roads, bad roads and the lack of modern infrastructure relevant to the current consumer needs, large collisions in traffic resulting from the improper design of roads, often careless organization and the lack of traffic segregation, lack of the knowledge of first aid among road users and ineffective emergency rescue systems on roads.

Consequent upon these, it becomes difficult for us to align our position with Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide who alluded to the professionalism of road management and law enforcement officers as doing so would amount to an endorsement of mediocrity.

Or how does anyone embrace the position of traffic managers to the allusion that the mere possession of a worthless Road Worthiness certificate automatically confers road worthiness status on a vehicle which, on the face of it, ought not to be on the road. Sadly, impunity reigns supreme where there are no consequences for offences committed.

We therefore, insist that those responsible for enforcing traffic codes and laws should be pain staking in discharging their duties whereby compliance should be the norm as opposed to been the exception as experience has shown. Nigeria must begin to punish and curb the current reign of impunity and compromise if it must be seen as tending towards the protection of the life and property of its citizens.

We are minded to point out that the same culture of impunity on the part of those who are paid to safeguard lives and property of the ordinary Nigerians is majorly responsible for the current spate of building collapse in the country on the account of wrong or none observance of stipulated guidelines and protocols.

There is no gainsaying that most of the Nigerian roads are nothing more than death traps thus leading to frustration on the part of road users as a result of impingement on movement, loss of man hours and ultimately loss of lives and property with huge consequential loses on the part of insurance companies who provide indemnity for Goods-on-Transit and personnel.

For obvious reasons, Lagos will continue to attract articulated vehicles and trucks of all shades because of its prime socio-economic status. Lagos accounts for over 60 per cent of Nigeria’s industrial and commercial activities; 70 per cent of national maritime cargo freight, over 80 per cent of international aviation traffic and over 50 per cent of Nigeria’s energy consumption. The two seaports in Lagos account for 70 percent of the sea trade in the country thus making it impossible to eliminate the influx of trucks and articulated vehicles with their attendant collateral damages without the provision of credible alternatives hence our insistence that government must be ingenious in managing the crises

While we urge the Federal Government to speed up the upgrade of our road infrastructure as one of the major ways of reducing road accidents which most times result in loss of many lives and property, we insist and strongly too, on the urgent need to embrace the railways as means of decongesting the roads.

“We commend the efforts of the Federal Government in building standard gauge railway lines linking various parts of the country especially the one that will transport goods out of the Lagos seaports to the hinterland. This will help in reducing the number of trucks and heavy duty vehicles on our roads thus reducing to the barest minimum avoidable death of Nigerians like the tragedy involving students of Ojodu Grammar School in Lagos”.

Besides, the rail option has proved to be a cheaper, more effective and less cumbersome alternative to road transportation. Nigeria must not be shy in emulating the more advanced economies where luxury train coaches and engines with supersonic speed define their tourism and transportation ecosystem.

