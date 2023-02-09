No Nigerian’ll go to bed again hungry, PDP vows

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential campaign berthed in Yobe State, Wednesday with the promise that No Nigeria will go to bed again hungry under its leadership.

National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu while addressing the mammoth crowd that witnessed the campaign said, “Sometimes back some people came here to lie to you that they will bring change, have you not seen the change? Do you like the kind of change you witnessed?

“They made you go hungry, they gave you insecurity, and other things that you don’t like, vote for Atiku Abubakar. He will recover Nigeria.

“They are fighting within them, pointing accusing fingers on each other, between those close to the Villa and other members of the other party. On the Naira swap it is not all of them that agreed to that. Even those that agree, hoarded the Naira for vote-buying, that is why you are suffering, don’t agree. Let Buhari direct the security to retrieve the money they have. I came here without a Naira in my pocket.”

The president candidate, Atiku Abubarkar in his address pledge to ensure that peace returns to Yobe state and Nigeria in general.

“Do you want peace to return to Yobe? We promise you ,if you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe. We will make sure that our schools are re open, So that our children will continue to go to school. We also promised to empower our young men and women, by giving them capital so that they can set up their own businesses; so that they can also live a successful life if you want that vote for PDP.

“We promised to reopen the borders so that businesses between us and our neigbhours can flourish very well.”

Vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa also applauded the massive turnout of supporters.

He said, “You have made a statement today, that you are ready to reclaim the future of Nigeria, the Nigeria that we dream about, not the Nigeria that we go to bed hungry, not the Nigeria where everyone is suffering and there is no employment for our youths, that is not the Nigeria of our dream.

“Of all those who are contesting today, there is only one man who understands Nigeria and that is Atiku Abubakar. He has the right experience and he is well educated and above all, he is a father who cares for you and I. He cares for the youth. He cares about the women. He cares about the man; he cares about the future of Nigeria. He is the only man that you can trust; please cast your votes for him”.